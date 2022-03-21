Date Night! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Walk Red Carpet at Producers Guild Awards

A night out for Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

On Saturday, the couple attended the 33rd Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, smiling together on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

McGregor, 50, and Winstead, 37, met on the set of the TV series Fargo in late 2016. In May 2017, Winstead split from husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage. That fall, she and McGregor were seen kissing during an outing together.

Months later, the Obi-Wan Kenobi star filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage. And in November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare him and Mavrakis single before finalizing their divorce. In summer 2020, McGregor and Mavrakis settled their divorce.

In January 2020, Winstead spoke to Glamour U.K. about starting over after her first marriage ended.

"I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she said at the time. "I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's okay not to know where that change is going to take you."

Back in September, McGregor, 50, won big at the Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role in Halston. In his speech, McGregor gave a shout out to Winstead and their first baby together, son Laurie, whom they welcomed in June. McGregor is also dad to daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk.

"Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie," he said at the time. "And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!"

Following McGregor's win, the actor said his children were in his thoughts before accepting the award.

"My kids were texting me. We're all on this group chat, and they're all in different places…they were texting in the group chat before my category went up. They were like, 'I can't find it,' and I was like 'It's on CBS!' and then [they were] like, 'Good luck dad!' So they were very present in my mind," McGregor told reporters in the press room after winning.