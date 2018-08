Though she’s had a few high-profile romances, Daryl Hannah appears to have finally tied the knot for the first time with legendary musician Neil Young.

Young, 72, and Hannah, 57, who started dating in 2014, sparked rumors when she shared a cryptic caption on Instagram Sunday alongside a picture of a white owl overhead.

“Someone’s watching over us…. Love & only love,” Hannah wrote.

While the couple has yet to confirm the news, their fans and friends congratulated them on social media after rumors swirled the pair had tied the knot.

Read on for Hannah’s other famous loves.