Darren Aronofsky Is 'Devastated' Over Anthony Bourdain's Death: 'I Will Never Forget His Spirit'

Darren Aronofsky is joining the chorus of close friends mourning Anthony Bourdain after the celebrated chef and TV personality died of apparent suicide while in France Friday morning. He was 61.

“Devastated. I don’t feel much else. Tony was a loyal friend and an inspiration,” Aronofsky’s statement read. “Always sensitive, always connected, always inquisitive, always fun. We had great times exploring Madagascar and Bhutan together. I will never forget his spirit, his conviction, his professionalism, his passion, his love for his daughter, his love for Asia and her kids, his vision, his stories, his drive for justice, and his wicked sense of humor. Thank you Tony.”

Darren Aronofsky and Anthony Bourdain

Aronofsky and Bourdain were close friends; the Oscar nominated Black Swan director even joined Bourdain for an episode of Parts Unknown. The two traveled to Madagascar together, where Bourdain tortured his vegetarian pal by taking him to a food market where pork is the specialty.

The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show. He died of an apparent suicide.

A police spokesperson in Strasbourg, France, confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE.