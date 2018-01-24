Moving on From Jennifer Lawrence? Darren Aronofsky and Suki Waterhouse Keep Warm at Sundance

Darren Aronofsky got cozy with Suki Waterhouse at the Sundance Film Festival.

The pair were photographed taking an afternoon stroll together in Park City on Monday. The Black Swan director kept his arm around Waterhouse as they walked around before stopping at a restaurant for a bite to eat.

Both Aronofsky, 43, and Waterhouse, 26, were bundled up for the outing in puffer coats to help block the cold, snowy weather.

Waterhouse is at Sundance promoting the upcoming film Assassination Nation, co-starring Bella Thorne, while Aronofsky is involved in the new virtual reality project SPHERES: Songs of Spacetime.

The outing comes two months after the director split from Jennifer Lawrence. The former couple called it quits in November after over a year of dating and just two months after the release of their movie mother!

Aronofsky had been previously partnered to actress Rachel Weisz, who he was with for nine years.

Waterhouse was most recently dating Diego Luna, but the actress/model has not been seen with the Mexican actor in months. She previously dated Bradley Cooper.