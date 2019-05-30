James McAvoy Says Dark Phoenix Ending Was Reshot So as Not to Copy Another Superhero Film

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is finally hitting theaters next month, with a new and improved ending that hopefully won’t bring about any déjà vu for superhero fans.

Star James McAvoy told Yahoo Movies UK that the film was forced to scrap its original ending because it was too similar to that of a different superhero flick.

“The end changed a hell of a lot,” said McAvoy, who plays Professor X, when asked about the extensive reshoots that delayed the film’s release by a year. “The finale had to change. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out… a while ago. And we had no idea that we were…”

His costar Michael Fassbender, who plays Magneto, jokingly chimed in, “They had spies on set and [they] basically stole our idea.”

Dark Phoenix’s original ending took place in space, but was revamped to feature the characters kidnapped and on board a military train, Entertainment Weekly reported in April.

McAvoy and Fassbender declined to reveal which film they were referring to, but Yahoo points out that the only other superhero movies that have been released in the right time frame and feature scenes set in space are Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

Dark Phoenix, starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner as the eponymous mutant, wrapped production in October 2017, but underwent reshoots in August and September in 2018.

Its initial release date of March 2018 was pushed to February 2019, and again to its current date in June.

Writer and director Simon Kinberg told EW that among the things retooled was Phoenix’s look, which became more “cosmic” and less “flamy.”

Dark Phoenix revolves around Turner’s character struggling with her newfound abilities while under the mentorship of Jessica Chastain’s mysterious new character.

Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters all return to the franchise.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.