Actress Daria Nicolodi Dies at Age 70: 'Now You Can Fly Free,' Says Daughter Asia Argento

Daria Nicolodi has died at age 70.

Nicolodi's daughter, actress Asia Argento, shared the sad news on Instagram on Thursday, along with a carousel of photos of the late actress.

"Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won't have to suffer anymore," Asia, 45, wrote in Italian. "I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so distressed."

"Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference," the Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things actress added. "I am with those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria, Daria 🙏💔."

Nicolodi, who shared Asia with horror director Dario Argento, starred in his films, including Deep Red, Inferno, Tenebrae, Phenomena and Opera. Nicolodi and Dario separated in 1985.