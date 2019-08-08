Actor Danny Trejo Called a Hero After Helping Save Baby Trapped in Overturned Car

Image zoom Danny Trejo Axelle/FilmMagic)

Actor Danny Trejo has had many roles over the years, but on Wednesday afternoon, he played a real-life hero when he helped save a baby trapped in an overturned car.

Trejo, 75, happened to be in the area when two cars collided in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles on Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.

In a video shared by ABC 7, Trejo — a Los Angeles native — explained “a lady ran a red light and crashed into that explorer and flipped it over — there was a baby inside and a grandma.”

Acting fast, the Machete star crawled into the totaled car from one side, but said he was unable to reach the child’s car seat.

That’s when a bystander, whom Trejo described as a “young woman” in the video, stepped in and undid the buckle, and together they pulled the baby from the vehicle.

According to ABC 7, three people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities have not been revealed to the public.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While Trejo is being praised for his heroism, he explained to ABC 7 “the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

As for why he stepped in to help, Trejo told ABC 7, “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else.”

Trejo is most known for his role in the hit 2001 film Spy Kids.

In addition to his career in Hollywood, Trejo is the proud owner of Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood.