Danny DeVito Says His Penguin 'Was Better' Than Colin Farrell's But He's 'a Terrific Guy'

"Good man though, Colin's a good guy," Danny DeVito said of fellow Penguin actor Colin Farrell, with whom he previously appeared in Disney's 2019 live-action adaptation of Dumbo

Published on August 26, 2022
Photo: getty (2)

Danny DeVito could be sparking a villain-on-villain celebrity feud.

The Golden Globe winner, 77, claimed his title as the one true Penguin as he gave his honest opinion of Colin Farrell's performance in the same role while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair with his daughter Lucy DeVito.

"Oh, Colin? I love Colin. He's a terrific guy. My Penguin was better," he said in a matter-of-fact way.

"Was that the truth?" Danny asked as the woman administering the test confirmed. He added: "It certainly was. In my opinion. It's my opinion. Good man though, Colin's a good guy."

He gave a memorable performance as the villainous Penguin (a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot) in 1992's Batman Returns, opposite Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne. Farrell, 46, took on a darker version of the role this year in The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader.

Colin Farrell The Penguin
Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Warner Bros. Pictures

Farrell, who was attached to the film since early 2020, underwent such a dramatic transformation for the part that his costar Jeffrey Wright (who played James Gordon) didn't recognize him when he was in full hair, makeup and wardrobe.

"Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him," Wright, 56, said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2020. "I was like, 'Okay, hey dude what's happening? Where's Colin? Are we going to shoot?' It was, it's pretty remarkable."

The Irish actor attempted to keep some elements of the original character, pushing for him to hold a cigar in the movie. "Big studios make big decisions around such things as the presence of cigarettes in films," he said on the YouTube series Jake's Takes in February.

Farrell added, "I fought valiantly for a cigar. I even at one stage said, 'I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit.' They were like, 'No.' [As if] a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars because [of The Penguin]."

Danny and Farrell previously appeared together in Disney's 2019 live-action adaptation of Dumbo.

Danny and Lucy DeVito voice characters in the animated series Little Demon, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.

