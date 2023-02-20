Danny DeVito Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Animals That 'Just Roam Around All Over the Place'

"Arnold loves his animals," the actor said in a recent interview

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 20, 2023 05:37 PM
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Photo: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

According to Danny DeVito, his longtime friend Arnold Schwarzenegger has a few interests that have stood the test of time.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor, 78, said that he continues to spend time with his close buddy, 75. "We tend to see each other at his house rather than go out," he explained. "He's doing a series in Canada, but now that we old guys have [iPhones], we can randomly FaceTime each other, which is kind of a trip."

And when at Schwarzenegger's place? DeVito says that his Twins costar is also a huge animal lover, and that his stable of pets rule the property.

Twins, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny Devito
Arnold Schwarzenegger and (L) Danny DeVito in Twins. Moviestore/Shutterstock

"The animals just roam around all over the place — they're coming to getcha! Ha ha," joked DeVito.

Indeed, the actor/politician has featured his pet donkeys given free rein in the house on his social media, and he has a miniature pony in his backyard that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says is kept expressly to amuse his granddaughters, Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2½.

As for other characteristics that Schwarzenegger has retained over the years? "He still smokes his stogies," DeVito reveals of his friend.

The pair, who also worked together on The Last Action Hero in 1993, and Junior in 1994, most recently collaborated when Schwarzenegger made a cameo on DeVito's current Disney+ animated series Little Demon.

Does DeVito see himself working with Schwarzenegger again in the near future? "Trying to!" DeVito assures fans. "We love working together, and we still got a lot of gumption in us."

