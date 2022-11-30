Danny DeVito and Actress Daughter Lucy Attend Disney+'s 'Willow' Premiere Together

Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy DeVito were all smiles at the premiere of Disney+'s Willow.

On Tuesday, DeVito, 77, and Lucy, 39, posed for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere for the newest Disney+ series, which is based on and serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name.

The Batman Returns actor and his daughter sported matching looks to the premiere. Danny wore a black sweater over a dark blue collared shirt, along with matching black pants, black shoes and a black hat with an image of a serpent.

Lucy, meanwhile, wore a sleeveless buttoned-up black dress with rose gold heels to the event, an outfit she accentuated with a bracelet and silver earrings.

Lucy is the eldest of DeVito's three children with Rhea Perlman, whom he began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. The pair separated in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, and later reconciled in March 2013. The couple, who split again in March 2017, also share children Grace, 37, and Jacob, 34.

Lucy also works as an actor and most recently appeared in Netflix's Blonde.

Willow stars Warwick Davis (Star Wars) as "legendary sorcerer" Willow Ufgood.

Davis, 52, first appeared as Willow in the 1988 Lucasfilm movie, which was imagined by Star Wars creator George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. The latter returns as an executive producer on the new Disney+ series.

The movie starred Davis as a sorcerer determined to save the life of a child — Elora Danan — being hunted by a queen. A first trailer for the new Willow series released in May shows a woman speaking in a voiceover, stating, "There is a story of a child destined to be an empress, and the unlikely hero who would protect her."

"Willow leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission through a world beyond their wildest imaginations," reads an official description for the series.

Willow begins streaming on Disney+ Nov. 30.