Former Bond 25 Director Danny Boyle Says Robert Pattinson Should Be James Bond: He's 'Matured'

Robert Pattinson as 007? There’s one director who could see it happening.

Danny Boyle, who was formerly set to direct the upcoming Bond 25, revealed in an interview with Variety he could see Pattinson, 33, portraying the iconic British spy.

“I was watching the Claire Denis film the other day, High Life — and it’s very good, I’d recommend, Robert Pattinson is very good in it,” Boyle, 62, said of Pattinson’s latest film.

“I was watching it with a friend, and I said to him, ‘They should cast Robert Pattinson [as Bond]. He’s really matured in that film.’ And he said to me, ‘They just cast him as Batman.’ So anyway, I don’t know. There’s enough great minds thinking about that.”

Pattinson nabbed the role of Batman after reports swirled earlier this month that he and Nicholas Hoult were in the running for the gig.

The actor was officially cast at the end of May, and The Batman is tentatively set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

The film’s director Matt Reeves confirmed the storyline is a trilogy and will feature “a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is reprising his role as Bond in the upcoming film — although the movie has recently been plagued by a series of mishaps.

Craig, 51, injured his ankle while filming in Jamaica. The British actor had minor surgery performed on the injury, although he was spotted back on set in new footage released on Monday.

The actor wasn’t the only one injured. A crew member “sustained a minor injury” after an explosion on the set went awry.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” a statement released on the official James Bond Twitter account read earlier this month.

More controversy recently followed when Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after a camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to The Independent.

The incident was initially reported by the studio, which told the newspaper in a statement, “We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

The highly anticipated film also stars Billy Magnussen, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

In the movie, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” according to Entertainment Weekly‘s official description of the film. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film, having taken over from Boyle after the Oscar-winning director exited the project in August 2018.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters in April 2020.