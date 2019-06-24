Danny Boyle Eyes Return to 28 Days Later Franchise with a 'Properly Good' Idea

Danny Boyle might be revisiting the zombie world.

Boyle, the Oscar-winning director who recently helmed Yesterday, said he will work on a third installment to his horror series 28 Days Later.

The director told The Independent that he and screenwriter Alex Garland, who wrote the first film, now have a “properly good” idea for a third chapter in the story.

The first film came out in 2002, while the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, hit theaters in 2007. Boyle had previously said a third movie could be called 28 Months Later.

“He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment,” Boyle said of Garland, who previously made sci-fi thrillers Ex Machina and Annihilation, “so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”

28 Days Later focuses on four survivors after a mistakenly released disease ravishes all of Great Britain in less than a month. In the sequel, the disease enters a “safe zone” in London. The film also led to a graphic novel and comic series.

“The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama,” Boyle reflected, adding that the third idea “doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all.”

Boyle’s most recent film, Yesterday, centers on a musician who finds himself as the only person in the world who can remember Beatles songs after a freak accident. It stars Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon and Lily James.

He previously directed Slumdog Millionaire (for which he won the Oscar for best director), 127 Hours, Steve Jobs, Trainspotting and its sequel, T2 Trainspotting.