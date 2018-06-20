Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Star Says Her Character Was Revealed to Be Gay in Deleted Scene

Turns out one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters could have featured a big moment for the LGBTQ community.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Daniella Pineda revealed during a talk with AOL Build that her character tells Chris Pratt’s raptor trainer that she’s a lesbian — but the scene was cut for time in the final version.

“There was a scene I really loved, and I understand why they cut it for sake of time, but it’s me and Chris Pratt and we’re in a military vehicle with all these mercenaries,” Pineda says. “And it’s kind of quiet and I look at Chris and I’m like, ‘Yeah. Square jaw, good bone structure, tall, muscles. I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I’d do it.’ ”

Daniella Pineda (right) with Chris Pratt, Jusice Smith and Bryce Dallas Howard in Fallen Kingdom Universal Studios and Amblin Ent.

She continues, “I love that I’m looking at Chris Pratt, the hottest guy in the world, and I’m like, ‘Eh, It would gross me out, but I guess I would do it.’ It was cool because it was a little insight into my character, but they cut it.”

Pineda plays Dr. Zia Rodriguez, a dinosaur veterinarian who is traveling with Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s character in the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park series. The actress hopes the plot point surfaces again in future movies.

“I’d like to see more of that, especially in big ass movies,” Pineda says.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom is out Friday.