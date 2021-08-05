"Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great,' " Daniel Radcliffe said of whom he'd love to play in a Harry Potter remake

Daniel Radcliffe Says He'd Be Down to Play One of These Two Characters in a Harry Potter Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe wouldn't necessarily say "nox" to appearing in a future Harry Potter film.

But instead of playing a grown-up version of his boy-wizard protagonist — or even Harry's father, James Potter — the 32-year-old Miracle Workers actor has two other characters in mind whom he'd love to bring to life again on the big screen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin," he told Josh Horowitz during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great.' "

In the original films, Remus (David Thewlis) and Sirius (Gary Oldman) were both introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third film in the blockbuster fantasy franchise. Best friends who were pushed apart by injustice, Remus and Sirius serve as surrogate father figures for Harry (Radcliffe) after the death of his own parents — their childhood friends, James and Lily Potter — at the hands of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban From L to R: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, David Thewlis and Gary Oldman in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Credit: Warner Bros.

"Also, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they're some of my favorite memories," Radcliffe added of Thewlis, 58, and Oldman, 63. "I thought those guys were really cool."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Reflecting ahead of the 20th anniversary of the famous franchise on the silver screen, Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight last month that he has "really, really fond memories of all my scenes" with Oldman and Thewlis.

"They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around," he said.

That said, the Swiss Army Man star specified there are "no plans at the moment" for an anniversary reunion. The first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, premiered on Nov. 14, 2001.

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe told ET. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Clarifies the "Sparks" Between His Harry Potter Costars: "We Were Like, 12"

Another former Harry Potter cast member who'd be game for a reboot? Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the original franchise.

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, the actor revealed that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy — like Draco's father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Draco's son, Scorpius.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" said Felton. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."