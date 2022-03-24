Daniel Radcliffe said girlfriend Erin Darke "got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?' "

Daniel Radcliffe Says He 'Unironically' Watches Love Is Blind and The Bachelor with His Girlfriend

Daniel Radcliffe is a reality TV fan!

The Lost City actor, 32, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, revealing whether he has any "guilty pleasures." Though he doesn't like using that term, Radcliffe said he used to classify his "love" of reality shows as that, but now he just wholeheartedly enjoys them.

"I don't really believe in 'guilty pleasures.' At one time I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a 'guilty pleasure,' but I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it," he said. "So I guess that."

Radcliffe said he didn't watch the most recent season of The Bachelor but "I hear it was mental, the end anyway."

He listed Netflix's Love Is Blind series is another favorite of his that he watched a lot while filming recently.

Clarkson asked him whether his girlfriend Erin Darke is the one who gets him into them or if it's him suggesting the shows. Radcliffe responded, "Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?' "

The Harry Potter alum and Darke, 37, met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings back in 2012. Back in 2018, Darke opened up to PEOPLE about sharing a passion for acting with Radcliffe.

"One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," she said at the time.

"He helps me make self-tapes sometimes," added Darke. "He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

In 2019, Radcliffe said on PEOPLE Now that doing even the most "mundane" everyday tasks are "awesome" with Darke by his side: "Doing the most mundane stuff, like just going shopping, with her is just a joy. It's fun. I never thought I would find going to the supermarket like a genuinely fun experience — and it sounds very sad, I'm sure, to all your viewers. But it's the joy that that person can bring to the activities that, like, if they weren't there, you could be doing the exact same thing and it would suck. But them being there just makes it awesome."