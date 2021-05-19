The original wand and glasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the two Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films will be auctioned by Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles next month

Daniel Radcliffe's Wand and Glasses from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Are Going Up for Auction

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2, from left: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2, from left: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter fans will soon have the chance to score some major memorabilia!

The original wand and glasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the two Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films will be auctioned by Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The store will be holding a live auction of film and TV memorabilia in Los Angeles from June 29 to July 1.

The auction features more than 1,300 original props, costumes, and entertainment memorabilia, according to the store's website.

Other items included in the auction are the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and a Jim Carrey-signed Hero Mask of Loki from The Mask.

Also featured will be a light-up remote control R2-SHP droid from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Carrie Fisher's annotated script from The Empire Strikes Back.

In December, the Prop Store hosted a similar auction in London.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some high-selling items included The Doctor's Holo-Emitter from Star Trek: Voyager, which went for nearly $10,000, and the Functional Hero of the Dead book from The Mummy, which sold for almost $60,000.

A lucky fan also snagged Jack Nicholson's fedora from 1989's Batman for about $42,000.