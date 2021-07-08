Daniel Radcliffe Talks 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter Films: 'Really, Really Fond Memories'

The actor says there's currently “no plans at the moment” for a reunion

Daniel Radcliffe says filming Harry Potter was magic.

Reflecting ahead of the 20th anniversary of the famous franchise on the silver screen, the 31-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that certain cast members truly made a lasting, positive impact.

"I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman [who played Sirius Black] and David Thewlis [who played Remus Lupin,]" Radcliffe said. "They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

That said, the Miracle Workers star specified there are "no plans at the moment" for a 20th anniversary reunion. The first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, premiered on November 14, 2001.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE Credit: Peter Mountain / © Warner Bros./ Courtesy Everett Collection

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe told ET. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

Based on the beloved book series by J.K. Rowling, the eight-movie series follows the life of a young wizard (Radcliffe) navigating a world of wizardry amid the resurgence of the evil Lord Voldemort. The film franchise would go on to gross $7.7 billion worldwide at the box office from 2001 to 2011, its stars becoming household names.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, also recently reflected on the milestone moment in the ever-popular series. Speaking with PEOPLE in June, the 33-year-old actor said he had been in touch with Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Potter's best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, about the films' lasting legacy.

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' " he recalled. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same."

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) | Credit: Peter Mountain

"Also, we're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's [even] more popular [now]," Felton added of the fantasy franchise. "We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

If given the opportunity, The Flash actor said he'd return to Potter in a heartbeat.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton said. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

As for Grint, however, returning to the magical world would likely take some convincing.