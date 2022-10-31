Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'

Daniel Radcliffe referred to buzz about his potential role as Wolverine in future X-Men films as "purely a press-tour rumor"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 01:09 PM
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Courtesy Everett Collection

Daniel Radcliffe will not be baring adamantium claws anytime soon.

The 33-year-old star of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story said in a recent interview with GQ that any buzz out there about him potentially replacing Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine in any future X-Men movies is "purely a press-tour rumor."

"I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again," he said. "I should just never open my mouth."

As for his reasoning, the Harry Potter alum explained that he wants to keep his options open.

"I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time," Radcliffe said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Meanwhile, Jackman, 54, will revisit the iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds' titular hero in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Last month, the pair announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE last week.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Grateful to Have "Freedom to Do the Weird Stuff" in His Career Now

As for the future of the mutant character, Taron Egerton hinted in July that he might be stepping into the role at some point.

The Rocketman actor, 32, has reportedly met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and more company executives, telling The New York Times with a laugh about hoping to succeed Jackman as Wolverine, "I don't think it would be wrong to say that."

"I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it," Egerton said.

"But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot," he added.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman Recalls Bombing His 'Miss Congeniality' Audition Opposite 'Amazing' Sandra Bullock
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Says He 'Wouldn't Want Fame' for His Future Kids: 'Avoided at All Costs'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Image
Nick Kroll on 'Insanity' of 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama: 'So Much of It Was Nonsense'
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Celebrities Who Have Publicly Squashed Rumored Feuds — with a Smile!
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
Alan Moore, taken on September 6, 2013. Moore is often considered the finest writer in the comics medium, and is best known for his graphic novels Watchmen and V For Vendetta. (Photo by Kevin Nixon/SFX Magazine/Future via Getty Images); Photograph by Mark Hill/HBO Yahya Abdul-Mateen II HBO Watchmen
'Watchmen' Creator Alan Moore Chastised HBO Series Showrunner About 'Embarrassing' Adaption
See Daniel Radcliffe in First Full Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
See Daniel Radcliffe in the First Full Trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
evan rachel wood as madonna
Evan Rachel Wood Says She Binged Madonna Music Videos for Weeks Before 'Weird' Role: 'She's a Genius'
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: The Best Fashion and Most Memorable Moments
Taron Egerton Instagram
Taron Egerton Dances to the Bee Gees — in Only a Towel! — Before Sharing Underwear Snap
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel Says She Joined 'Black Panther' : 'Wakanda Forever' After Learning Her Character Was Queer
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan Says 'I Don't Care' Who Next James Bond Is: 'Whoever He Be, I Wish Him Well'