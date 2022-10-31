Daniel Radcliffe will not be baring adamantium claws anytime soon.

The 33-year-old star of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story said in a recent interview with GQ that any buzz out there about him potentially replacing Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine in any future X-Men movies is "purely a press-tour rumor."

"I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again," he said. "I should just never open my mouth."

As for his reasoning, the Harry Potter alum explained that he wants to keep his options open.

"I just don't ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time," Radcliffe said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Meanwhile, Jackman, 54, will revisit the iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds' titular hero in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Last month, the pair announced that the third installment of Deadpool would see Jackman reprise his role as Logan/Wolverine once again. His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE last week.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Grateful to Have "Freedom to Do the Weird Stuff" in His Career Now

As for the future of the mutant character, Taron Egerton hinted in July that he might be stepping into the role at some point.

The Rocketman actor, 32, has reportedly met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and more company executives, telling The New York Times with a laugh about hoping to succeed Jackman as Wolverine, "I don't think it would be wrong to say that."

"I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it," Egerton said.

"But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot," he added.