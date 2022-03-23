Daniel Radcliffe Says He Texts with Helena Bonham Carter After Reconnecting at Harry Potter Reunion

The Lost City star talks about how nice it's been to connect with some of his Harry Potter costars as an adult: "Getting to have adult conversations with people I'd only known as a child was so cool"

Daniel Radcliffe knows he's lucky to have landed the role of Harry Potter at age 11. One of the best parts of working over the eight-film franchise? Being introduced to some of the most esteemed actors working today.

Speaking with PEOPLE in support of his new adventure comedy The Lost City (in theaters March 25) with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the actor still marvels at the caliber of his costars over the years — particularly those he worked with on Potter.

"There are so many people that I could talk about who are incredibly influential on me," says Radcliffe, 32. "The people that I come back to the most are actually some of the people that take their job really seriously, but also know that we're not saving lives, and are there to have fun, and there's no reason to be horrible to be an actor. So people like that: [Harry Potter movie alums] Imelda Staunton, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon — who arguably takes acting less seriously than any other actor I've ever worked with and is better than all of them. He's incredible. And Gary Oldman was obviously a huge influence on me."

Radcliffe also cites Helena Bonham Carter as a favorite and revealed that they've stayed in touch following the recent 20-year Harry Potter reunion where Radcliffe revealed a crush on Carter via a sweet handwritten letter.



"Over the last few months, I've actually texted with Helena a bit since the reunion. I think when I'm back in London we're definitely going to try and hang out at some point," he says. "One of the nice things about the Harry Potter reunion actually was just getting to have adult conversations with people I'd only known as a child, that was so cool, and in a way that I hadn't really expected. But kind of going like, 'Oh, we could hang out now. This is fun.' Yeah. So that's been really nice."

The actor went on to say that he appreciates Carter's professionalism and her low tolerance for bad behavior in their industry.



"She's the best. She's also one of those people who — I feel like there are a lot of people in our industry that will forgive people being terrible human beings if they're great artists. And I hate that. And I think Helena has no time for it as well," says Radcliffe. "We were talking about people that are known to be brilliant or whatever, but [are difficult] and we're like, 'Eh.' When you find a person that normal in the industry for as long as she's been in it, who's still not jaded by the weirdness of it,, they're rare and very cool."

Radcliffe also notes that costars who've had a positive influence on him extend beyond Potter.

"I would also say John Larroquette, who I worked with on [Broadway musical] How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. There are so many people that I've met at the right time in my life," he says. "I have been insanely lucky to work with all these people."

And while Radcliffe has cultivated a successful career outside of Potter, he doesn't mind that he'll always be 'Harry' to some fans.



"I always think if you've done something that can help somebody through a bad moment, that is really all art is for," he says. "That is the highest, noblest thing that a film can do, I think, is just provide escape or catharsis or something like that. And so, it genuinely doesn't get old when people come up and are like, 'These films mean a huge amount to me.' And it's a very, very lovely kind of gratifying thing. So yeah, maybe one day I'll be horrible and jaded, but it hasn't happened yet."