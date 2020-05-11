Daniel Radcliffe Reads the Thirstiest Tweets About Him as His Girlfriend Laughs in the Background

There is no shortage of thirst tweets for Daniel Radcliffe!

The Harry Potter star read some of the wildest tweets about him while promoting Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend during an interview with BuzzFeed.

Radcliffe, 30, humbly accepted the praise heaped on him by the Internet as he read aloud some of the tweets sent his way.

"Just found out last night what thirst tweets actually means, I thought it was just tweets that were thirsty for attention not that that attention was specifically sexual," the actor said. "So this’ll be fun!"

Reading the first tweet, the actor said, "'I believe in magic and that magic is Daniel Radcliffe’s abs,'" adding, "That’s very kind. If you can hear someone else laughing at this, that is my girlfriend."

Radcliffe is currently dating actress Erin Darke, 35, who has starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Girl Revolt.

"'Daniel Radcliffe with a beard is my kink,'" read the actor, to which he stroked his beard and replied, "Well, lucky you! This is a real boon for you."

References to his days as the boy wizard, Harry Potter, cropped up as Radcliffe read, "'Daniel Radcliffe. I would totally let him Slytherin.'"

Cringing slightly, the actor said, "I like to think it wouldn’t be a slither."

Some tweets Radcliffe read aloud were approved by Darke such as the one that read, "'I wish Daniel Radcliffe would send me nudes so I could screen-print them on a Snuggie.'"

"That has both a filthiness to it and an innocence," Radcliffe said. "My girlfriend just said she would take that Snuggie, so she agrees with you, person on the internet."

Other tweets caused the actor to pause and realize some kinks weren't his style.

"'Daniel Radcliffe? More like daddy Radcliffe amirite ladies,'" he read, later saying, "The daddy thing weirds me out. But thanks, still. Sincerely, thank you."

Another tweet read, "'Daniel Radcliffe is my daddy hmu with that wizard d— daddy.'"

"In my industry, 'hmu' stands for hair and makeup," he said, as he then realized what the acronym stood for. "Oh! Hit me up! I don't like this daddy kink, guys."

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and have been dating ever since.

The two keep their relationship relatively private, occasionally opening up about each other such as Radcliffe did in December 2019 while speaking with PEOPLE TV.

“A day on my own with nothing to do, I’ll go crazy by the end of the day,” he said. “Doing mundane stuff with her is a joy. It’s fun. I never thought going to the supermarket would be a genuinely fun experience “

He added, “It sounds very sad, I’m sure, to all your viewers but it is just like the joy that person can bring to activities that if they weren’t there, you could be doing the exact same thing and it would suck.”

Radcliffe can next be seen in the interactive Netflix special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, which also stars Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm and is available on the streaming website Tuesday.