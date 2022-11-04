Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them

"This is a weird, cool life moment," said Daniel Radcliffe, who previously admitted to having childhood crushes on Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

Published on November 4, 2022 03:28 PM
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/Twitter

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes.

On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.

"See, this is the annoying thing when you've been doing — as you know — interviews since you were really young, you say stuff and then that comes back 10, 20 years later," he said as Barrymore, 47, agreed. "So yes, I did have posters of both you and Cameron Diaz."

Barrymore said, "I wanna say that, with all due respect to your beautiful 10-year relationship with Erin [Darke], I'm so excited you had posters of us! That's so cool!"

Radcliffe apologized to Barrymore in case she's been asked "annoying" questions about her reaction to him revealing that. Barrymore replied, "Um, annoying? I'm gonna milk this for all it's worth!"

Barrymore then showed the Harry Potter alum a video she'd made with Diaz, 50, the last time her Charlie's Angels costar visited the talk show. In the video, Diaz progressively wears more Potter merchandise as Barrymore talks about Radcliffe — until the pair both hop on a broomstick and laugh during the playful clip. (Diaz declared she's a Gryffindor, while Barrymore is a Slytherin.)

Drew Barrymore, Daniel Radcliffe
The Drew Barrymore Show

"I mean, seriously, if you could tell 10-year-old or 11-year-old me that that would happen one day," Radcliffe told Barrymore after watching the video. "... This is a weird, cool life moment. Thank you, Miss Diaz."

Elsewhere in his appearance on the daytime show, Radcliffe said hello directly to Barrymore's daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, who wanted to skip school to meet him backstage. Barrymore hugged the actor and thanked him for getting her bonus points in her kids' eyes.

"You have no idea the props— thank you for making me the cool parent just now. It means so much to me," she told him.

Radcliffe mentioned his celebrity crush on Diaz and Barrymore in April while promoting his movie The Lost City on British radio show Capital Breakfast. When asked what three celebrities Radcliffe has a "massive, massive crush on," he quickly responded, "Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there."

After host Roman Kemp called the actor out for his "old-school" choices, Radcliffe replied, "Those people are still around!"

Barrymore then reacted to the headline-making admission on her show in April, calling it "crazy" and joking, "It seems he has a type."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now streaming for free on The Roku Channel.

