Daniel Radcliffe Admits He 'Never Felt Cool' Playing Harry Potter: I Was an 'Insecure' Kid

Daniel Radcliffe hasn’t seen a lot of memes about him, so Jimmy Fallon made sure to take care of that problem.

The actor, 29, who stars in Broadway’s The Lifespan of a Fact starting Sept. 20, stopped by The Tonight Show to promote the play on Wednesday. But Fallon had other plans in store.

The host showed Radcliffe several Harry Potter memes, including one where the lyrics to “99 Problems” are replaced to fit the movies.

“If you got problems I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but a snitch ain’t one,” the meme read, referring to the golden snitch’s Radcliffe’s character has to catch in the movies.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

“What’s cool about that stuff is I never as a kid, and you’re just insecure at that age, I never felt cool at any point playing that character,” Radcliffe reacted. “And people thought that was pretty cool, it’s nice.”

The actor also loved a video of a fan dressed as Emma Watson’s character Hermione Granger dancing. The video went viral earlier this year, and it seems Radcliffe is a fan, too.

“That is great. We need to remake the films as musicals,” he joked.