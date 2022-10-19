Daniel Radcliffe's celebrity crush Cameron Diaz sort of played a part in the making of the Harry Potter movies.

In Potter alum Tom Felton's new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, wrote that Radcliffe, now 32, brought "a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz" to set to assist in filming flying sequences for the movies, according to Insider.

"The approach was that if a piece of magic or any kind of special effect could be achieved practically, that was the best way to do it," Felton, 35, wrote. "This was especially true in the early days, when the visual effects teams had less-advanced technology at their disposal."

He continued about the Quidditch scenes, writing that their flying broomsticks were "a metal pole fitted with a deeply uncomfortable bike saddle."

Felton explained it was "important that all the players were looking in the right direction for the shot," which was achieved by a crew member holding a tennis ball on a pole for actors to direct their eyes at.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When the first assistant director shouted 'Dragon!' or 'Bludger!' you had to look at the tennis ball like it was, well, a dragon or a Bludger," he wrote.

"Sometimes there would be more than one tennis ball up there, and as one looked very much like another, after a while they gave us more individual objects to stare at," Felton wrote. "We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel Radcliffe had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz."

Felton wrote in the memoir that he "chose a picture of an even more beautiful carp" as a nod to his love for fishing.

Peter Mountain /Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Radcliffe, now 32, previously mentioned his celebrity crush on Diaz, 50, in April while promoting his movie The Lost City on British radio show Capital Breakfast. When asked what three celebrities Radcliffe has a "massive, massive crush on," he quickly responded. "Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there," he said of the Charlie's Angels alums.

After host Roman Kemp called the actor out for his "old-school" choices, Radcliffe replied, "Those people are still around!"

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard is now available wherever books are sold.