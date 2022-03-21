Daniel Radcliffe Made Sure Girlfriend Erin Darke Met His Lost City Costar Sandra Bullock: 'Big Fan'

Daniel Radcliffe said on The View that his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, is "a very big fan" of his Lost City costar Sandra Bullock, "as we all are"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Erin had been out with me on set for some of the film but because of COVID stuff, she hadn't actually been able to come to the set," said Radcliffe, 32. "And she's a very big fan of Sandra's, as we all are."

"At the premiere the other night, I was like, 'We have to make sure you meet.' And they did. It was very, very exciting," added the Harry Potter alum.

Radcliffe also said he and Darke watch Bullock's 1995 romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping over the Christmas season "every year," adding, "So it's a very big deal that I'm working with Sandra."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Radcliffe and Darke, who met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings back in 2012, made a rare red-carpet appearance for The Lost City's N.Y.C. premiere on March 14, coordinating in black-and-white ensembles as they posed for photos at the Whitby Hotel.

Also in attendance were directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, plus costars Bullock, 57, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and producer Liza Chasin. Channing Tatum also stars in the adventure comedy, which features a cameo by Brad Pitt.

In 2018, Darke opened up to PEOPLE about sharing a passion for acting with Radcliffe, saying at the time, "One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you."

"He helps me make self-tapes sometimes," added the Good Girls Revolt actress. "He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says Girlfriend Erin Darke Makes Mundane Tasks a 'Fun Experience'

In 2019, Radcliffe said on PEOPLE Now that doing even the most "mundane" everyday tasks are "awesome" with Darke by his side.

"Doing the most mundane stuff, like just going shopping, with her is just a joy. It's fun. I never thought I would find going to the supermarket like a genuinely fun experience — and it sounds very sad, I'm sure, to all your viewers. But it's the joy that that person can bring to the activities that, like, if they weren't there, you could be doing the exact same thing and it would suck. But them being there just makes it awesome."

As for Radcliffe's performance as a villain in The Lost City, Bullock recently told Entertainment Weekly that fans will be surprised.

"He's so crazy handsome and devious. I don't know how to explain him," she said. "But you wouldn't think that he plays sinister so beautifully and calmly and in such an attractive way."