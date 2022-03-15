Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Outing for The Lost City Premiere

Daniel Radcliffe and actress Erin Darke met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings back in 2012

It's date night for Daniel Radcliffe!

The 32-year-old actor was joined by girlfriend Erin Darke at a New York City screening of his new comedy The Lost City at the Whitby Hotel on Monday. The pair made a rare red carpet appearance for the occasion, coordinating in black-and-white ensembles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also in attendance were directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, plus costars Sandra Bullock, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and producer Liza Chasin. Channing Tatum also stars in the adventure comedy, and there's a cameo by Brad Pitt.

Radcliffe and Darke, 37, met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings back in 2012.

daniel radcliffe, Erin Darke Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2018, Darke opened up to PEOPLE about sharing a passion for acting with Radcliffe.

"One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," she said at the time.

"He helps me make self-tapes sometimes," added Darke. "He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says Girlfriend Erin Darke Makes Mundane Tasks a 'Fun Experience'

In 2019, Radcliffe said on PEOPLE Now that doing even the most "mundane" everyday tasks are "awesome" with Darke by his side.

"Doing the most mundane stuff, like just going shopping, with her is just a joy. It's fun. I never thought I would find going to the supermarket like a genuinely fun experience — and it sounds very sad, I'm sure, to all your viewers. But it's the joy that that person can bring to the activities that, like, if they weren't there, you could be doing the exact same thing and it would suck. But them being there just makes it awesome."