Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Won't Join Social Media: 'I Considered Getting a Twitter'

"I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough," Radcliffe admitted of why he isn't on social media

Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about his lack of social media accounts and why he might never join Twitter or Instagram.

The actor appeared on First We Feasts' Hot Ones with host Sean Evans while promoting his film Escape From Pretoria while eating spicy hot wings.

The two spoke about Radcliffe's aversion to social media, with the Harry Potter saying, he once considered signing up for a Twitter account.

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,'" he said.

He continued, "When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s— like that."

"That is an insane and bad thing to do," Radcliffe said. "And to me, like Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that. Unless I'm going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do."

He added, "Other than that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I think I'm all right with that."

In February 2019, the actor revealed he turned to alcohol to deal with his massive Harry Potter fame as a young man.

Radcliffe told Sam Jones on his podcast, Off Camera with Sam Jones, that “the quickest way to forget about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk.”

“Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,’” he said.

He added, “It can affect your psyche. Part of the thing is the expectation that you should just be delighted all the time. You have a great job, you’re wealthy, you don’t have the right to not be excited about the thing all the time.”

“I think that’s a pressure as well,” Radcliffe, who is now sober, continued. “You suddenly start to feel, ‘Man, if I am just feeling some human emotion of sadness, does that mean I’m doing this wrong? Am I not good at being famous?’”

It “took a few years and it took a couple of attempts,” to stop using alcohol as a way to deal with his emotions, he told Jones.

“I have been unbelievably lucky with the people I had around me at certain times in my life,” he admitted. “I met some really key people, some actors, some of them not, who just gave me great advice and really cared for me. Ultimately, it was just my own decision. I woke up one morning after a night, going, ‘This is probably not good.’”