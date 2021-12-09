Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Seen in First Photo from Set of Harry Potter Reunion

The Harry Potter gang is back together!

On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled the first photo from the set of Harry Potter's forthcoming 20th anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the nostalgic snap, original stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe are all smiles as they sit in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," the streamer said in a press release to announce the special last month.

It marks the first time the cast members and filmmakers from all eight films will commemorate the anniversary of the franchise's first movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was released on Nov. 14, 2001.

It will also include appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and others.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will not return for the reunion but will appear in archival footage, a source close to the production confirmed to PEOPLE. Her name was noticeably not listed in a teaser for the highly anticipated special.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stars Radcliffe, Watson and Grint each spoke out against Rowling's much-criticized remarks regarding the transgender community.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is producing the reunion in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, according to the release. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment will serve as executive producer along with Pulse Films.

On Sunday, HBO Max released a brief teaser for the upcoming special after Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses aired on TBS and Cartoon Network. A series of images such as someone holding up a copy of The Daily Prophet newspaper with the front-page headline, "Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni" is featured in the 50-second trailer.