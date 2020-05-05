Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, More to Take Turns Reading Harry Potter Book

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and more celebs will also read chapters from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone while social distancing

Storytime just got more magical!

On Tuesday, J.K. Rowling's official Wizarding World website announced a lineup of celebrities who will take turns reading the first installment in the popular series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Among the stars enlisted to read aloud one of the 17 chapters from the book are Dakota Fanning, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and David Beckham.

And who else to kick off the new social distancing entertainment than Mr. Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe? The actor, 30 — who first played the titular hero in 2001 — takes on Chapter 1, now available to stream for free.

"Some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music and sport have lent their voices to the story they love by recording videos of themselves reading the timeless first Harry Potter book," read a press release.

Other narrators include Potter audiobook mainstay Stephen Fry, Crimes of Grindelwald actress Claudia Kim and Cursed Child stage actress Noma Dumezweni, with more famous faces to come.

The recordings will debut weekly, with audio editions available to listen to on Spotify.

In the video announcement, the stars share where they are reading from while self-isolating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — including Beckham, 45, who opted to sit "warm and cozy in front of the fire" with a Gryffindor-style scarf around his neck.

"Harry Potter At Home is the Wizarding World’s way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe," reads a statement about the initiative. "For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos and features."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.