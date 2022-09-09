Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Attend 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Premiere at TIFF

Daniel Radcliffe also posed with the real-life "Weird Al" Yankovic and costar Evan Rachel Wood at the Toronto International Film Festival

By
Published on September 9, 2022 12:48 PM
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke celebrated the world premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in style.

The 33-year-old actor and Darke, 37, stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival Thursday night to attend a screening at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Director Eric Appel and costar Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the movie, were also in attendance, as well as the movie's namesake, the real-life "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Billed as a biopic that "holds nothing back," the movie also stars Quinta Brunson, Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss and Jimmy Walker Jr.

Eric Appel, Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird" Al Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival
Sam Santos/Shutterstock

Yankovic gave his endorsement of Radcliffe in a statement about the project earlier this year. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," the "White & Nerdy" singer, 62, said.

Radcliffe and actress Darke met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings, and she shares Radcliffe's devotion to acting. Back in 2018, Darke opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the actor.

"One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there's something that's really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," she said at the time.

"He helps me make self-tapes sometimes," added Darke. "He's a great reader, by the way. We're both incredibly supportive of the other person's career."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will become available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel Nov. 4.

