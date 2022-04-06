While appearing on radio show Capital Breakfast, Daniel Radcliffe said that Juno Temple is also on his list, adding, "I've worked with her, she's gorgeous"

Daniel Radcliffe Says Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Are 'High on the List' of His Celeb Crushes

Daniel Radcliffe is revealing his celebrity crushes!

While promoting his new film The Lost City on British radio show Capital Breakfast on Monday, the Harry Potter alum was posed with a few burning questions by hosts Roman Kemp, Siân Welby and Sonny Jay that he would have to answer honestly. If he refused, one of his fans would get "punished" by having to complete an unpleasant task.

When asked what three celebrities Radcliffe, 32, has a "massive, massive crush on," he quickly responded. "Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there," he said.

After host Kemp called the actor out for his "old-school" choices, Radcliffe replied, "Those people are still around!"

As for his third celeb crush, he added, "Juno Temple! I've worked with her, she's gorgeous, and I wouldn't mind saying her name."

However, one question the former child star was not willing to answer regarded the "most amount of money" he spent on an item. He quipped, "I mean, you can say that art's a waste, can't you?" He added, "I'm not prepared to say that amount of money, I'm sorry!"

Last month, Radcliffe opened up to PEOPLE about his current relationship with girlfriend Erin Darke, whom he met while filming the 2013 drama Kill Your Darlings.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said. "I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career. I'm doing the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another Broadway show. So it's a good year, man. I'm really happy with how it's all going so far."

The couple recently worked together in a 2021 episode of Radcliffe's TBS comedy series, which the actor said they hope to keep doing, but sparingly.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he shared. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Radcliffe also revealed his latest project is one of Darke's "favorites" before adding that his girlfriend is "a gigantic Sandra Bullock fan."