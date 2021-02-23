The actor starred as Chris Washington in the popular 2017 horror film, which was written and directed by Jordan Peele

Daniel Kaluuya Says He Wasn't Invited to the First Screening of Get Out: 'I Cleared My Schedule'

Daniel Kaluuya was eager to unveil Get Out at its first screening at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 — but according to the actor, he wasn't asked to take part.

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, the 31-year-old actor detailed to host Graham Norton the backstory behind why he wasn't in attendance at the festival's secret screening of the hit film.

Asked by Norton, 57, if it were true that he wasn't invited, Kaluuya told the host, "No, they didn't invite me, bro. They didn't invite me."

"[During] the Sundance world premiere [of Get Out], I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther," he continued. "... And I cleared my schedule and I was like, 'Yo, I really wanna do it.' And then [I] just didn't get an invite. I wasn't invited."

"So I was just in my bed when somebody texts me, 'Oh, it's done really well,'" Kaluuya added. "I'm like, 'Alright, that's cool. That's alright.'"

Image zoom Credit: The Graham Norton Show

Get Out followed Chris Washington (Kaluuya), a young Black man who travels with his white girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) to meet her parents and spend a weekend at their remote, suburban home. However, Chris slowly discovers something is amiss in the remote neighborhood.

Kaluuya remains close with Jordan Peele — who wrote and directed Get Out — as he has teamed up with Peele for a new film, which Peele is once again writing and directing.

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning writer/director, 42, is in the process of securing two leads for the film, reportedly reuniting with Kaluuya, and also tapping Keke Palmer to the project.

Set to open on July 22, 2022, all other details of the movie are being kept under wraps.