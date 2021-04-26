Speaking backstage after his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya added that his mom has "a sense of humor ... so it's cool"

Daniel Kaluuya Says 'My Mom's Not Going to Be Very Happy' After Joke About Her Sex Life During Oscars Speech

Daniel Kaluuya might have some explaining to do after he made a joke about his parents' sex life during his acceptance speech at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters backstage after accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor, Kaluuya, 32, said his mom is "not going to be very happy" with his comment on stage.

In accepting his award for his portrayal of late Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Kaluuya thanked his mom, who watched the ceremony with his sister from the U.K.

"I'd like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height," he said, adding later in his speech, "We gotta celebrate life!"

"We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight," he said.

After the sex comment, cameras cut to Kaluuya's mom and sister, with his mom appearing to ask, "What is he talking about?" as his sister looked hilariously embarrassed.

The Get Out star then ended the speech by saying, "Peace, love and onwards. We go again."

As Kaluuya was interviewed backstage, a reporter mentioned to the Oscar winner that because of the comment, his speech would live in infamy.

"Is that going to live on? I think that's pretty obvious that all parents have sex, man, you know? What's going on? It just came out my mouth, I know my mom's probably going to text me some stuff, but here we are," Kaluuya responded.

When asked if he'd had a chance to talk to his mom since winning, the star said, "No, bro, no, I'm gonna avoid my phone for a bit, mate, trust me, going to avoid my phone for a bit."

"I think my mom's not going to be very happy. But she's gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool," he said. "She's got a sense of humor so she's like we give it to each other, so it's cool."