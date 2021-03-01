The actor took home the award Sunday for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya on Being Accidentally Muted During Globes Speech: 'I Was Speaking and Then I Was Just Mad'

Daniel Kaluuya is speaking out about the moment he was accidentally muted during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

During Sunday's award show, Kaluuya, 32, had a few technical difficulties while accepting his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. This was Kaluuya's first Golden Globe win and second nomination.

After Laura Dern presented him with the win, Kaluuya began to share his acceptance speech virtually before realizing he was on mute.

He later appeared on screen, ready to accept the prestigious honor. "You did me dirty," the actor joked.

Asked about what was going through his mind during the snafu, Kaluuya told reporters backstage, "That is the pandemic, bro ... according to the wifi."

"It was amazing," he continued of winning the award. "That's what I wanted to speak because I want to give the recognition to where it's supposed to be, to chairman Fred Hampton and the family. And then we did this, we did this to continue their legacies, that was the most important thing about it."

"So that's why I was like, 'Yay,' I didn't say you almost did me dirty. I was speaking and then I was just mad," he said of the technical difficulty.

Judas and the Black Messiah follows Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya) and FBI informant Bill O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) leading up to Hampton's death in a raid by the FBI.

O'Neal, a teenager at the time, is reported to have poisoned 21-year-old Hampton to make him sleep through the deadly raid that killed him.

Speaking to The Washington Post about the film, Kaluuya said he was blown away by his character's brilliance while researching the role of Hampton.

"I was hit by how brilliant of a mind he was. How much he knew and how much he cared, how much he loved and how much he did," the actor said.

Kaluuya explained that he accepted the role to "serve Chairman Fred, to serve the Black Panther Party."

"He's been silenced, and been erased and been assassinated, physically and culturally," he added. "This is an opportunity to put him in his rightful position."