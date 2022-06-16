From Daniel Humm's work as a chef to the numerous accolades he's received, here's everything to know about Demi Moore's boyfriend

Who Is Demi Moore's Boyfriend? All About Chef Daniel Humm

Chef Daniel Humm and Demi Moore attend the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France.

Award-winning chef Daniel Humm has garnered worldwide recognition for his culinary expertise and has recently stepped even further into the spotlight for his relationship with Demi Moore.

Known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, the restaurateur recently made an appearance on the actress' Instagram account on June 14, when Moore shared a loved-up slideshow of photos of them to her social media account.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in early March, sitting front row at Chloé's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week. PEOPLE later confirmed their relationship that same month.

Since going public with their romance, Humm has also posted about Moore on social media, often penning sweet and supportive messages about her.

"You're beyond inspiring and it's amazing to witness grace and greatness," he captioned a photo of him kissing her. "@demimoore thank you for being such a great teacher. Couldn't be more proud of you. Your endless beauty is deeply soulful. Love you."

From his experience as a chef to his nonprofit organization, here's everything to know about Humm.

He's a Swiss chef

Blancpain honors three star Michelin Chef and Blancpain enthusiast Daniel Humm at Eleven Madison Park Restaurant on February 27, 2013 in New York City. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Humm is a renowned chef from Strengelbach, Switzerland. While he's established a name for himself in Switzerland, Humm's accrued much success in the United States since his move to San Fransisco in 2003.

He is the head chef and owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality group behind Eleven Madison Park and Eleven Madison Home in New York City. He's known for his plant-based recipes prepared with only the freshest, seasonal ingredients.

He received culinary critical acclaim at a young age

Chef Daniel Humm speaks to guests during the Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile Event on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Humm got his start in the culinary industry at age 14 — and by age 24, he received his first Michelin Star (a prestigious award for outstanding cooking). Following his successful run as Executive Chef at Campton Place in San Fransisco, he moved to New York to assume the role of Executive Chef at Eleven Madison Park.

Some of his biggest accolades include three Michelin Stars, four stars from The New York Times, seven James Beard Foundation Awards (including Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant in America), and the No. 1 spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2017.

He has published several cookbooks

All About Daniel Humm, Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend Credit: Demi Moore/Instagram

Humm has authored a number of books that feature his famed recipes, food photographs, and more. The four books include: Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook, I Love New York: Ingredients and Recipes, The NoMad Cookbook, and Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter.

He's the co-founder of a nonprofit organization

All About Daniel Humm, Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend; Credit: Demi Moore/Instagram

Matt Jozwiak launched ReThink Food in 2017 with a mission to bridge the gap between food waste and food insecurities. Jozwiak worked in tandem Humm, who is listed as a co-founder on the nonprofit's website, and his restaurants to bring their vision to life.

Since becoming one of ReThink Food's first food donors in 2017, Humm's Eleven Madison Park has kept its mission to lessen food insecurity.

He ran in the New York City Marathon

Daniel Humm is seen runing the TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The chef was invited to run in the NYC Marathon in 2021. "It's by far one of my favorite experiences in all of life," Humm wrote on Instagram. "I love this sport, I love this race and my home city. Didn't break 3 hours today but came very close:)"

He's a dad

All About Daniel Humm, Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend Credit: Daniel Humm/Instagram

Humm has three daughters: Vivienne and Colette, whom he shares with ex-wife Geneen Wright, and Justine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Elaine Mathieu.

He often posts about his girls on his Instagram. "Vivienne, Colette… you both are quickly growing up to be such confident, respectful and beautiful ladies. I could not be more proud of you. Always remember that the sky's the limit," he wrote alongside a photo of them at his restaurant.