Daniel Dae Kim Starts GoFundMe to Nominate James Hong for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

James Hong has garnered 672 acting credits since beginning his Hollywood career in the early 1950s, but he has yet to secure of star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To honor the 91-year-old's career, Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim has set out to change that. Kim started a fundraising campaign to get Hong a star, calling him “the most prolific actor in Hollywood history.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This man epitomizes the term ‘working actor,’ and that's not even taking into account all he's done to help further representation for actors of color,” Kim wrote in the description on his GoFundMe page. “Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.”

Image zoom James Hong in a scene from The Carey Treatment, 1972 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty

Image zoom James Hong in Big Trouble In Little China, 1986 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hong’s credits include 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films and 22 video games, the GoFundMe page said. The Minnesota-born actor has appeared in Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, Chinatown, and Big Trouble in Little China.

He has also starred in several animated films, voicing Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda series and one of the villains, Chi-Fu, in Disney’s Mulan.

“Let's show this man the respect and love his career has merited by getting him a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!” Kim wrote. “We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you're reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them.”

Image zoom Hong on an episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Image zoom Chi-Fu in Mulan Disney

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $11,160 towards a goal of $50,000 to pay for the installation of the star and ongoing maintenance. Once the goal is reached, Kim said they will submit the nomination application next April.

If Hong is not accepted in the next two years, they will donate all funds raised to a charity in the actor’s honor. Those who donate $5,000 or more to the cause will also have the opportunity to do a 30 minute zoom call with Kim, as well as fellow actors Ken Jeong, Ming Na Wen and Randall Park.