Randall Park and Daniel Dae Kim Team for Asian American-Led Heist Movie: 'We Want to Be Inclusive'

Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are bringing a heist movie to the big screen.

The actors are working on a new movie together, according to Deadline. The movie is set to be written by Young Il Kim and will reportedly be led by Asian American actors.

“We can’t wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community," Kim, 52, and Park, 46, said in a joint statement to the outlet.

“I think it has nods to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty as well as Better Luck Tomorrow,” Kim told Deadline. “It’s a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy.”

“We love heist movies,” Kim added. “We want to be inclusive and we feel like there’s a story here to be told. It’s super exciting… Randall and I have wanted to do something together for a while. This is just a great reason to bring together talented actors who have been friends for a really long time and really have fun on a project that, with any luck, will be able to make an impact.”

Kim, who revealed he recovered from the novel coronavirus earlier this summer, has also been working to recognize an Asian-American great — James Hong.

Kim started a fundraising campaign to get Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, calling him “the most prolific actor in Hollywood history.”

“This man epitomizes the term ‘working actor,’ and that's not even taking into account all he's done to help further representation for actors of color,” Kim wrote in the description on his GoFundMe page. “Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.”