No Time to Die is finally set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 8

Daniel Craig's Last Bond Performance in No Time to Die Gets Rave Reviews: 'Extraordinary'

Daniel Craig's last turn as James Bond is a hit with critics.

After over a year of delays, No Time to Die is finally set to hit theaters on October 8 — and the reviews make it clear it's one of Craig's finest turns as the secret agent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With his fifth movie as 007, Craig is so extraordinary he leaves only scorched earth behind. There will be other Bonds for those who want them. For everyone else, there's Craig," wrote Time critic Stephanie Zacharek.

"As Bond swan songs go, it's a fond farewell: faithfully bridging the old world and the new until the last, deathless postscript," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt.

"Craig might be done with Bond, but No Time to Die reminds audiences why they fell for him in the first place," said It's the Pictures' Max Covill.

"It still feels a little shocking that Daniel Craig's time in the tux is through, but for his final performance, he does deliver some of his best work," wrote Insider's Jason Guerrasio.

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

The movie follows Craig's Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a menacing mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz also star in the film.

But not everyone was a fan.

AV Club's A.A. Dowd said the film was "forgettable in all the places that usually count -- it's a Bond movie with little excitement or panache."

U.K.'s Daily Express critic Stefan Kyriazis agreed, saying it "simply sacrifices too much of the viscerally, thrillingly unapologetic anti-hero that has towered across six decades of cinema."