Daniel Craig's Last Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed by 7 Months Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

James Bond fans will have to wait a little longer to see Daniel Craig’s last performance as the iconic spy.

A day after Bond fans pleaded for the latest film in the franchise, No Time to Die, to get a later release date over coronavirus concerns, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have shifted the opening from April to November.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

No Time to Die was originally set for an early April release around the world after a March 31 world premiere in London. But due to coronavirus concerns, the movie has canceled its publicity tour and will now open at the end of the year.

This is a significant move to potentially save the box office tally as China, where the virus originated, is one of the world’s biggest markets for movies. China remains largely under quarantine as the virus has grown to over 80,000 cases in the country and nearly 3,000 deaths, though the number of new cases is slowing.

The premiere and publicity tour planned for No Time to Die in China had already been canceled ahead of this decision due to the outbreak.

RELATED: Bond Fans Plead for No Time to Die to Get Later Release Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks

Image zoom No Time to Die Nicola Dove/MGM

The move comes just a day after fans at popular site MI6-HQ wrote an open letter asking for the movie to get a later release date.

“With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” staff of the popular Bond fansite MI6-HQ wrote in an open letter.

The letter went on to point to how many countries are dealing with outbreaks and advising citizens to avoid large gatherings, meaning many will likely skip going to the movies.

“With a month to go before No Time To Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States,” the letter continued. “There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, ‘how safe do you feel?’ “

There are at least 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. so far, and nine deaths, all in Washington state.