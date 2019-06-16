License to Workout! Daniel Craig Hits the Gym with a Boot Following Bond 25 Injury

Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming the new James Bond movie, Bond 25, but that hasn’t stopped him from hitting the gym!

The 007 official Instagram page posted a picture of the 51-year-old actor working out at the gym on Saturday, complete with an ankle boot as his leg heals following surgery.

“#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 📷@gregwilliamsphotography,” the caption read.

He injured his ankle while filming for the newest installment and has been seen using crutches alongside the ankle boot as he recovers.

The injury required surgery, and Craig has been sidelined from filming since then. Despite the injury, Craig is still in the gym, and will be returning to set for filming by next week.

“(Craig’s) undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” the film’s official Twitter account released in a statement last month. “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

Craig took over the role of Bond after Pierce Brosnan retired from playing the character back in 2005, debuting as the secret agent in 2006’s Casino Royale.

This is not the first time the British actor has been injured on set while filming a James Bond movie, having been injured twice during 2008’s Quantum of Solace, one of which required surgery on his shoulder.

“It wasn’t an essential operation but if I don’t do it now, I could do something on the next movie and rip it out of its socket,” he said at the time. “It’s just a pain in the ass, really, and it’ll be a long wait before it heals properly.”

Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020.