Daniel Craig Says Women Should 'Be Considered' for James Bond Role

British actor Daniel Craig told U.K.’s The Mirror that he wouldn’t be opposed to a woman taking on the role after he hangs up his suit when he’s done with the latest movie. Support for a diverse Bond has grown in recent years, with fans pushing for actors like Idris Elba and even women like Emily Blunt and Gillian Anderson to take over for Craig.

“I think that ­everybody should be ­considered,” Craig said. “Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board.”

Bond 25, which is currently in production, stars Craig opposite Rami Malek, who signed on as the villain.

The two are joined by Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch, Game Night and Maniac‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana De Armas, David Dencik and newcomer Dali Benssalah.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix’s Maniac) is set to direct the movie after the original director, Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), dropped out in August 2018.

Because of the delay, the movie will now be released on Feb. 14, 2020. Filming is scheduled to begin at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019.

Craig will be returning for the fifth time as Bond, though his casting in the film was a bit up in the air, with the actor saying in 2015 that he was “over it at the moment.”

“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told Time Out about playing Bond again. “We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

But the actor, 50, confirmed he’d be back while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2018, telling Colbert, “I always wanted to, I wanted a break.”