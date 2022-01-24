Daniel Craig Unaware He Was Bleeding from Forehead in Interview: 'Did I Bash My Head?'

"If I don't get injured while filming I'm not doing it properly," Daniel Craig joked to Javier Bardem

Daniel Craig had a mishap involving a ring light.

The No Time to Die star recently chatted with his Skyfall costar Javier Bardem as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. At the end of the virtual discussion, Bardem, 52, asked Craig, 53, what happened to cause the bleeding on the James Bond actor's forehead. Craig was oblivious to the wound, laughing about being unaware the whole time.

"Let me ask you, my friend, this last question: What happened to you here?" the Being the Ricardos actor asked Craig, pointing to the spot on his head.

"Where? Did I bash my head?" Craig responded, feeling around his head for the mark. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview— it's probably a part of a sandwich!"

The pair both laughed as Craig got up to look in a mirror. When he returned, Craig said with a smile, "You know what it was? Christ. So, they've sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started!"

Craig joked, "No wonder I get f-----g injured every time I do a movie!"

"Thank you for pointing out," he told Bardem. "No, literally, I just was setting this up and it went donk and I'm like, 'Ow! Jesus!' I'm not bleeding to death. It's just a whatever. If I don't get injured while filming I'm not doing it properly."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bardem praised Craig's performance in last year's No Time to Die, which marks his last movie as 007.

"In No Time to Die, you made the impossible. When I watched it, I saw every aspect of the human being — framed in the profile of James Bond," said Bardem. "The comedy, the drama, the pain, the suffering, the joy, the love — I don't know how you did that. Because the character is who he is. He has to represent himself constantly in front of everyone to make sure that they know who they're dealing with. But within that, there's this human being."