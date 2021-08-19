Daniel Craig Tops Highest Paid Actor List with $100 Million, Dwayne Johnson Follows (Report)

Daniel Craig is bringing in the money thanks to Netflix picking up Knives Out 2 and 3

Daniel Craig is coming out on top.

The actor is the highest paid actor at the moment, taking in over $100 million thanks to Netflix picking up the upcoming Knives Out 2 and 3, according to Variety.

The outlet reports that sum is so high because Netflix accounts for back-end amounts stars would receive if their movie were to premiere exclusively in theaters.

Next up is Dwayne Johnson, who is projected to bring in $50 million thanks to Amazon Studios' Red One, per Variety's report. While his initial deal is for $30 million, the outlet says it could balloon up with back-end sums accounted for.

Tied at $40 million, per Variety, are Will Smith for King Richard, the biopic following Venus and Serena Williams' dad, and Denzel Washington for HBO Max's Pretty Little Things.

The first women on Variety's list come in at seventh, with Jennifer Lawrence making $25 million for Netflix's Don't Look Up and Julia Roberts matching her for the upcoming Leave the World Behind. Sandra Bullock comes next with $20 million for The Lost City of D.

Lawrence's salary is $5 million less than her costar Leonardo DiCaprio, who is fifth after Smith and Washington on the list.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out | Credit: Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Craig's massive Knives Out paycheck was first reported in April after the deal was made.

Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the 2019 hit film, could also be scoring $100 million from the deal, The Hollywood Reported wrote. The director, who also made Star Wars: The Last Jedi, shot the original Knives Out on a $40 million budget.

According to THR, the sequels were scooped by Netflix for a massive $469 million deal after Lionsgate released the original film.