Daniel Craig's star unveiling ceremony will take place days before the premiere of No Time to Die

Daniel Craig to Get Star on Walk of Fame Next to Former James Bond Roger Moore

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Daniel Craig is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Best known for his role as James Bond, the British actor, 53, will have his star unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 6 — two days before his fifth and final Bond film No Time to Die debuts in theaters.

Craig's star will be placed next to former 007 Roger Moore. He is the fourth Bond actor to receive the honor following Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore."

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig in Skyfall | Credit: Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rami Malek, who stars as the villain opposite Craig in No Time to Die, will deliver a speech at the ceremony to honor his costar, as will movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Fans can stream the event live on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

In addition to his action-packed turn as 007, Craig is known for roles in Knives Out, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Munich, Logan Lucky, Enduring Love, Infamous, and more.

The actor recently reflected on his audition for Bond in an interview with The New York Times, saying he "assumed he'd been invited to audition as cannon fodder, to make it easier to choose someone else for the part."

He had been brought in to audition following the exit of Brosnan, who had played Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002. Craig explained, "I was just amongst the mix — someone to dismiss," before adding that he thought he'd be cast as a villain, saying, "Here you go, have a baddie."

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Daniel Craig | Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

Yet, the actor went on to star as Bond in five films, starting with Casino Royale (2006) and including Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). His final film in the franchise, No Time to Die, premieres in theaters on Oct. 8.