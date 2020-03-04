Daniel Craig Says Playing Bond Over 14 Years Has Been 'Incredibly Emotional': 'It's Massive'

Daniel Craig is reflecting on his James Bond legacy as his run of playing the iconic character comes to an end.

Craig, 52, spoke before a special screening of his first 007 film, 2006’s Casino Royale, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday where the actor discussed his role in the franchise.

Sitting down with the MoMA’s Chief Curator of Film, Raj Roy, Craig discussed playing Bond over the past 14 years.

“Looking back at what we’ve done, it’s been incredibly emotional because it’s massive,” he shared. “I knew we had a good movie when we were making it but I sort of squared away with myself; that if it was a swing and a miss, it was a swing and a miss.”

No Time to Die marks Craig’s fifth and final time suiting up as the 007 agent.

Craig followed in the steps of numerous other Bonds, including fellow actor Pierce Brosnan who portrayed Bond from 1995 to 2002, before taking on the role that he felt he needed to redefine.

“Clearly [Bond] is someone who is suave and sophisticated, but I knew that he couldn’t suave and sophisticated in the beginning because I was given this chance to start again,” Craig shared.

“To say ‘The names Bond, James Bond,’ it’s like I don’t have to tell you to do that. It’s got to mean something. Otherwise it’s just a repeat of something someone else has done and that was a discovery that I was still discovering up until this last movie.”

He added, “We know that the world needs saving in the beginning of a Bond movie and we’re pretty sure that the world is going to get saved at the end a Bond movie. So what happens in-between? Is there a moment where we’re in doubt of this man? In doubt of his character? In doubt of his safety? In doubt of his personal life? Any of these things. If you can load the movie up with those things, then maybe the movie would elevate and become something that’s a bit more emotional and a bit more connectable.”

Later in the conversation, Roy spoke with Craig about the end of his successful Bond career.

Describing that he is “immensely proud” of his final Bond feature, Craig shared that the film will tie up any loose ends from his previous four turns as the fictional spy.

“It’s now my last movie and we connected all the dots and we’ve answered all the questions,” he shared.

So what’s next for Craig? After starring in the 2019 feature, Knives Out, he discussed the recently announced sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated film that will follow his crime solving character, Detective Benoit Blanc.

“That’s in the hands of [writer/director] Rian [Johnson],” he shared. “Rian is hopefully beavering away at that script right now.”

No Time to Die was originally scheduled to be released next month in April but has been pushed back due to coronavirus concerns. It will now be released in November 2020 and marks the first Hollywood film to shift its global rollout because of the outbreak.