Daniel Craig Says His 'Glass Onion' Character Being Gay 'Just Feels Right': 'It's Normal' "You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life," Daniel Craig said of his character in Glass Onion By Jen Juneau Published on December 13, 2022 02:32 PM Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo: John Wilson/Netflix This post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. For Daniel Craig, his Knives Out character's sexuality is simply an extension of real life. "You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life," Craig, 54, told The Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday about detective Benoit Blanc, his character in Knives Out and the new sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. "It's normal. But we don't make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right," the actor added. The films' writer-director Rian Johnson told the Times that Blanc being gay "just made sense to Daniel and me," but that it wasn't meant to be something that was a big focus. "We didn't want to be coy or cute about it. We just wanted it to be a fact of the character," explained Johnson, 48. Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix Knives Out Director Confirms That Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc Is "Obviously" Queer After reprising his role as detective Blanc in Glass Onion, Craig told Deadline he doesn't want viewers to "get politically hung up" over the sequel's casual reveal that his character is queer. "It's all good," the Golden Globe nominee said. "The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense." In Johnson's follow-up to his 2019 ensemble mystery-comedy, Benoit is revealed to be living with a male partner. In one of several iconic cameos, Hugh Grant answers the door at their London flat. Craig continued, "Who wouldn't want to live with the human being that [Blanc] happens to live with? It's nice, it's fun. And why shouldn't it be? I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything." Craig stars in Glass Onion alongside Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The movie is also packed to the brim with starry cameos from the likes of Grant, 62, plus Serena Williams, Natasha Lyonne, Ethan Hawke, Angela Lansbury, Yo-Yo Ma, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Stephen Sondheim. The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton, 53), who invites a group of friends along on a trip to his private island — though one of them soon winds up dead. Plans for a follow-up film were first announced in February 2020 and later confirmed in March 2021 as Netflix paid more than $400 million for the rights to the franchise. The movie began filming in Greece in June 2021 and concluded in September of that year. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.