Daniel Craig Says He’s 'American' Years After Wife Rachel Weisz Attained Her U.S. Citizenship

Has Daniel Craig taken wife Rachel Weisz‘s lead and become an American citizen?

The British actor, 51, called himself “an American” at the premiere of his latest movie Knives Out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In the thriller, Craig plays a detective trying to solve a murder in a case that touches on the troubles of white privilege and involves a Latina caretaker (played by Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas).

“Everyone is an immigrant in this country,” Craig said when discussing the film’s themes. “I’m an immigrant. I’m an American. We’re all immigrants.”

A representative for Craig didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

His comments come eight years after his London-born wife, Rachel Weisz, became a naturalized American citizen in 2011. The two married in June of that year and have since welcomed a daughter in 2018.

“I did it because I thought I would go back to England for a while, and lose my green card,” she explained to British magazine Stylist in 2012. “I’m not going back now, but being a citizen means I can vote here, which is exciting; not just being an outsider. When I come back into the country now and they stamp my passport, they say, ‘Welcome home Ma’am.’ I think that’s a lovely formality. No-one in England would ever say that, would they?”

Weisz, 49, also has a son with American director Darren Aronosfky, who was born in New York City in 2006.

Image zoom Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Kevin Winter/Getty

Weisz briefly opened up about her newborn daughter with Craig last year on The Late Show after host Stephen Colbert asked who the new little looked like most.

“She does look very like him,” Weisz revealed while referring to the James Bond actor. “She really does. She does, yeah.”

The host couldn’t help but joke a bit, asking if the baby had “steely blue eyes and big shoulders?”

Laughing, Weisz jokingly agreed, saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Colbert then asked whether the two stars would raise their child as American or British, with Weisz saying, “Just human. I’m really into humans. Just from planet Earth,” to a round of applause from the audience.

Knives Out opens Nov. 27.