Daniel Craig Says He Broke Dave Bautista's Nose During Spectre Fight Scene — and Then Ran Away!

“It was a mistake,” Craig said of breaking Dave Bautista’s nose on the set of 2015’s Spectre

Craig, 53, appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he was asked to recall some of his worst injuries sustained while shooting his Bond films over the years.

"My knee which was on Spectre. That was Dave Bautista, God bless him, who is a professional wrestler," Craig said while remembering how Bautista had been "gentle" with him while they were filming a fight scene.

"I ended up on the wall, but my knee was over here somewhere," Craig said, gesturing away from him. "I knew and it was horrible because if anyone's had a serious injury, you just know in your head that something is really wrong."

Craig said he and Bautista filmed the rest of the scene with a brace on his leg and that during filming he "broke" Bautista's nose.

"It was a mistake," Craig said. "Like I said, he's a big guy, he's a professional wrestler, you wouldn't really mess with him. I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose, I heard this crack and I thought, 'Oh god no!' and ran away."

Despite causing harm to Bautista, Craig said his fellow actor "was so sweet."

"He literally did something like this," Craig said, mimicking snapping his nose back into place, "and went, 'It's fine.'"

Craig has played 007 in five films with the upcoming No Time to Die marking his final time as the secret agent.

In a new documentary on Apple TV+, released earlier this month, Craig gave a moving speech commemorating his time in the franchise.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me," Craig said, holding back tears. "I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The documentary Being James Bond reveals "the untold story of Daniel Craig's 007 legacy," according to the official description of the film.

Appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Craig reminisced on taking on the iconic role, saying he had "given everything I can" to it over the years.

"I needed a break, I'll freely admit it, I just needed to get my head away from it for a while," Craig added. "Once I had, and we started talking about storylines and things we could do and where we could take it, I was like, 'I'm in, let's do one more and try to the finish the story.'"

Craig took over the part from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.