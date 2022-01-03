Daniel Craig Recognized in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honors List with Same Title James Bond Holds

Daniel Craig played spy James Bond one last time in last year's No Time to Die

Daniel Craig is being recognized by royalty.

The 53-year-old British actor was deemed a CMG, Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, for his services to film and theatre as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year's honors list. Fictional character James Bond, which Craig has portrayed in five 007 movies, also holds the award status in the franchise.

Craig debuted as the spy in 2006's Casino Royale. He wrapped on the role with 2021's No Time to Die.

Back in September, Craig was named ​​an honorary officer of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy. With that appointment, Craig also followed in the footsteps of Bond, who is a Royal Navy commander in the series. He said in a statement at the time, "I am truly privileged and honored to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service."

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London Daniel Craig | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In October, when he got his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Craig gave a "short and sweet" speech in which he joked, "I never thought I'd say this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood."

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much," added Craig, whose star is placed next to fellow former James Bond actor Roger Moore.