Daniel Craig Recalls When Queen Elizabeth 'Cracked a Joke About Me': She's 'Very Funny'

Daniel Craig was a good sport when Queen Elizabeth once made him the butt of a joke.

The No Time to Die actor, 53, appeared on The Late Show Wednesday night, telling host Stephen Colbert about his last go-round as James Bond in the Oscar-nominated movie. At one point, Colbert asked the star about doing the sketch with the Queen that aired during the opening ceremony for the Olympics in London back in 2012.

"I understand that you may not be able to answer this question, but I'm gonna ask anyway: What's she like in private?" he asked Craig.

The actor said, "Very funny. Wants to crack a joke, and cracked a joke about me. We're having our photographs taken and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.' Fair enough!"

Craig added that he was "rolling around on the floor" with her pet corgis as well. "They're very friendly," he recalled.

Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth Credit: Getty (2)

Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) directed the 2012 sketch featuring Craig and the Queen. It's a parody of the famous British spy films where Craig's character picks up the Queen from Buckingham Palace. Stunt actors played them as they helicoptered across London and parachuted into the Olympics venue. To cheers, Queen Elizabeth then appeared on the steps of the VIP seats for her grand entrance at the Olympics.

Back in 2019, Angela Kelly, the Queen's dresser and close confidant, shared how the iconic moment came to be in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Kelly was one of the first people to hear the pitch during a 2011 meeting with Boyle and Private Secretary Edward Young — and even presented the idea to the Queen directly.

"Having listened to Danny's plan, I asked him and Edward to give me five minutes so that I could ask the Queen," Kelly wrote. "I remember the look of shock on Danny's face that I would be asking Her Majesty straight away, but there's no point in waiting around with these things: if she said no, that would be the end of it."

Although the Queen "was very amused by the idea and agreed immediately," she wanted her participation to be more than just an appearance.

"I asked then if she would like a speaking part," Kelly recalled. "Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied: 'Of course I must say something. After all, he is coming to rescue me.' "