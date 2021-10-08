No Time To Die — Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond — is currently playing in theaters

Daniel Craig and Rami Malek Make Surprise Appearance at No Time to Die Screening in California

Daniel Craig will have a popcorn with a martini — shaken, not stirred — on the side, please.

On Thursday evening, the 53-year-old actor made a surprise guest appearance at one of the first showings of his latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, at the AMC theater in Burbank, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There, Craig was joined by his Bond costar, Rami Malek, who appears in the film as a villainous terrorist leader.

No Time to Die marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic spy character and the movie previously saw its release delayed time and time again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with CNN for a recent interview, Craig explained why seeing the Bond film in theaters beats seeing it at home. "That's where movies like this belong, where all movies belong, in my opinion," he told the outlet of cinemas. "We're a very social species ordinarily and we need to get out there and experience a few things together."

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Daniel Craig as James Bond | Credit: Nicola Dove

No Time to Die follows Craig's Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a menacing mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz also star in the film.

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

No Time to Die was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before finally landing on an Oct. 8 release date.

Earlier this week, Craig was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, making him the fourth Bond actor to receive the honor following Roger Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan. His star is placed next to the late Moore, who died in 2017.